Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Bought by Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth approximately $502,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 495.7% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 55.2% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 874 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. 71.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $2,816,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,807,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

NYSE:DAL traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.21. 646,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,094,813. The company has a market capitalization of $25.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.42. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $49.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 46.35%. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is presently 5.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.54.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Delta Air Lines

About Delta Air Lines

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.