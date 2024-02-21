Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 38.84%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.29 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

FANG stock traded up $2.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $180.79. The stock had a trading volume of 219,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,823. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $156.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.54. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $182.74. The stock has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 152.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 162,708 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,233,000 after purchasing an additional 98,172 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 511 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 95,936 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $14,878,000 after buying an additional 5,113 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,843 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 4,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on FANG. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America raised Diamondback Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $129.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.05.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Diamondback Energy

About Diamondback Energy

(Get Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.