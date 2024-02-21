DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect DiamondRock Hospitality to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DiamondRock Hospitality Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DRH opened at $9.25 on Wednesday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $9.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.51.

DiamondRock Hospitality Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DRH shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DiamondRock Hospitality has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DiamondRock Hospitality

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DRH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 127,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 24,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

