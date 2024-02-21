Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC) Shares Purchased by True Wealth Design LLC

True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 24.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 944,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 184,815 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 7.4% of True Wealth Design LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. True Wealth Design LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $22,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFIC. Lutz Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 24.2% in the second quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 264,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,432,000 after purchasing an additional 51,631 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Kooman & Associates raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 1,186,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,708,000 after purchasing an additional 27,114 shares during the last quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 20.2% in the second quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 404,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,806,000 after acquiring an additional 67,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tillman Hartley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 16.7% in the second quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 347,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,434,000 after acquiring an additional 49,777 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFIC stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,059,992 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.23. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01.

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

