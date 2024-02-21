Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Free Report)’s share price were up 4.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.83 and last traded at $4.82. Approximately 27,345,349 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 116,426,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.61.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,890 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. IMC Chicago LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 125,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 39,742 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 362.1% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 139,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 109,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AI Squared Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $1,206,000.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

