DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Shares Acquired by Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,794,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 331,500 shares during the period. DNOW makes up about 2.1% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in DNOW were worth $21,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DNOW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of DNOW by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,119,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,345,000 after buying an additional 30,031 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in DNOW by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 105,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,070 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in DNOW by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in DNOW by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 22,488 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in DNOW by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 95,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 11,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DNOW. StockNews.com raised shares of DNOW from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of DNOW from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of DNOW from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

Shares of DNOW stock traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $12.92. 654,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,005,231. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.89. DNOW Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.83 and a 12-month high of $13.55. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.40.

DNOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. DNOW had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $555.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. DNOW’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that DNOW Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items.

