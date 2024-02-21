Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,530,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 85,031 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $200,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 248.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 175.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 446 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Dolby Laboratories

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 18,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.17, for a total value of $1,610,410.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,626,050.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 18,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.17, for a total transaction of $1,610,410.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,626,050.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 8,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.19, for a total value of $763,298.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,170,365.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,506 shares of company stock worth $5,839,788. 39.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Down 0.3 %

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Dolby Laboratories stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.06. 16,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,164. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 40.56 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.79 and a 200 day moving average of $83.17. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.87 and a 1-year high of $91.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.