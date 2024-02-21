Dominion Energy (D) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

D opened at $45.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.60. Dominion Energy has a 1 year low of $39.18 and a 1 year high of $58.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.96.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 136.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

D has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upgraded Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dominion Energy

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $284,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,614.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dominion Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $595,800,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

