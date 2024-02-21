DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DD shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE DD traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,888,620. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a PE ratio of 73.09, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.64. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.14 and a 1-year high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 154.84%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

