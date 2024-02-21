East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Sold by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lowered its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,123 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,407,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $70,749,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,793,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,553,000 after buying an additional 756,930 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,997,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,509,000 after buying an additional 667,316 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 17,898.1% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 647,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,699,000 after acquiring an additional 644,333 shares during the last quarter. 87.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Molly Campbell sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $279,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,563.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Molly Campbell sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $279,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,563.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total transaction of $759,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,503,291.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,500 shares of company stock worth $1,108,100. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on East West Bancorp from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on East West Bancorp from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on East West Bancorp from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

EWBC stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.80. 114,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,276,828. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.40. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.86 and a 1-year high of $77.72.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 29.11%. The business had revenue of $654.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

About East West Bancorp

(Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.