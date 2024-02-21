Eastman Chemical to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.49 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:EMN)

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report issued on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Research analyst M. Agrawal now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.49 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.63. The consensus estimate for Eastman Chemical’s current full-year earnings is $7.68 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Eastman Chemical’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.69 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.33 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.83 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on EMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.75.

Eastman Chemical Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of EMN stock opened at $84.54 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.53. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $68.89 and a 1 year high of $91.38.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 151,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at $403,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,955,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.26%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

