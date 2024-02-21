EcoSynthetix (TSE:ECO) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.93

EcoSynthetix Inc. (TSE:ECO – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.93 and traded as high as C$5.62. EcoSynthetix shares last traded at C$5.60, with a volume of 21,766 shares.

EcoSynthetix Trading Up 2.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 12.67, a current ratio of 20.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.95. The stock has a market cap of C$331.87 million, a P/E ratio of -79.29 and a beta of 0.91.

EcoSynthetix Company Profile

EcoSynthetix Inc, a renewable chemicals company, develops and commercializes bio-based technologies that are used as replacement solutions for synthetic, petrochemical-based adhesives, and other related products worldwide. The company offers EcoMer biomonomer for use in pressure sensitive adhesives, ink, toner resins, and paints; EcoSphere biolatex, a bio-based latex binder used in paper and paperboard coatings; EcoStix, a family of sugar-acrylic and pressure-sensitive adhesives, which include customizable resin grades and formulated grades; and DuraBind engineered biopolymers that enable manufacturers of particle board, MDF, veneers, and laminates to decrease the amount of highly regulated chemicals, such as formaldehyde in their formulation.

