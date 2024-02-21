Eisler Capital US LLC Acquires New Shares in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Eisler Capital US LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,070 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,541,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,160,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,030.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock traded down $3.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $288.59. The stock had a trading volume of 693,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,265. The firm has a market cap of $78.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.07. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.30 and a 12 month high of $315.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $281.75 and its 200 day moving average is $258.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $289.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.33.

In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.67, for a total value of $3,078,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,183 shares in the company, valued at $15,841,513.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Karna Nisewaner sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.85, for a total transaction of $190,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at $5,350,315.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.67, for a total transaction of $3,078,205.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,841,513.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,446 shares of company stock worth $38,792,843. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

