Eisler Capital US LLC Buys New Position in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Eisler Capital US LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 22,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,186,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,562,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Mobileye Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Mobileye Global from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Mobileye Global from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Mobileye Global from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America downgraded Mobileye Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Mobileye Global from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mobileye Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.10.

Mobileye Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MBLY traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $24.73. 1,506,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,065,708. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.62 and its 200 day moving average is $36.16. The company has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a PE ratio of -619.35, a P/E/G ratio of 12.02 and a beta of -0.30. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.65 and a 1-year high of $47.41.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mobileye Global

In related news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,600 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.75 per share, with a total value of $99,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 129,095 shares in the company, valued at $3,582,386.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mobileye Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileye Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileye Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.