Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $573.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.43 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 13.15%. Element Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS.

Element Solutions Price Performance

ESI stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.03. The company had a trading volume of 478,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,300. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.31. Element Solutions has a 12-month low of $17.08 and a 12-month high of $24.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.78.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 145.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Element Solutions

In other news, CEO Benjamin Gliklich sold 61,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $1,430,674.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 704,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,341,964. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Benjamin Gliklich sold 61,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $1,430,674.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 704,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,341,964. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Michael Goralski sold 1,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $27,120.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 146,297 shares in the company, valued at $3,394,090.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 97,203 shares of company stock worth $2,255,110 in the last 90 days. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESI. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Element Solutions by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Element Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Element Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 86.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 19.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ESI. TheStreet downgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Element Solutions

About Element Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.