Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC) Shares Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Free Report) by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,720 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Embecta were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Embecta by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,083,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,212,000 after acquiring an additional 107,792 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Embecta during the 3rd quarter worth $197,911,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Embecta by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,034,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,045,000 after acquiring an additional 762,630 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its position in Embecta by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,650,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,897,000 after acquiring an additional 29,352 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Embecta by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,439,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,688,000 after acquiring an additional 171,634 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Embecta alerts:

Insider Transactions at Embecta

In related news, Director David F. Melcher purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 45,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Embecta from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Embecta

Embecta Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:EMBC opened at $14.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.86. Embecta Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.72 and a 1-year high of $33.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.89.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.15. Embecta had a negative return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $277.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Embecta Corp. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Embecta Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Embecta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

About Embecta

(Free Report)

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety injection devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Embecta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embecta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.