Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 21.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,607 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Coast Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $320,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 406,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,286,000 after acquiring an additional 140,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 174.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMR has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.06.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.3 %

EMR traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.44. 601,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,969,595. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $76.94 and a 1 year high of $107.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.75. The firm has a market cap of $59.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.34.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

