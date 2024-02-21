Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

EDN opened at $19.21 on Friday. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $21.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $870.60 million, a PE ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter worth $26,000. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Islet Management LP acquired a new position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $386,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 7.2% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 65,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the period.

