Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 136,071 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 223% from the previous session’s volume of 42,099 shares.The stock last traded at $5.15 and had previously closed at $5.10.

Enerflex Trading Up 1.6 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enerflex

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enerflex by 12,460.0% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Enerflex in the first quarter worth about $39,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enerflex in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Enerflex in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Enerflex by 36.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.06% of the company’s stock.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, power generation, and processing infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, electric power solutions, and water solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

