Enerplus (ERF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (TSE:ERF) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Enerplus to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Enerplus Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of ERF opened at $16.17 on Wednesday. Enerplus has a 1-year low of $12.84 and a 1-year high of $18.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.93 and a 200 day moving average of $16.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,670 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,177 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,053 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ERF shares. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Enerplus from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Enerplus from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Enerplus from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.86.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

