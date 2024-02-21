Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) Trading Down 6.2%

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.43 and last traded at $15.54. 1,494 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 135,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.57.
Enliven Therapeutics Trading Down 4.9 %
The company has a market cap of $649.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.95.
In related news, major shareholder 5Am Partners Vi, Llc sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 771,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,579,745. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 5Am Partners Vi, Llc sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 771,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,579,745. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Anish Patel sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 590,574 shares of company stock valued at $8,849,248. Insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.
Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.
