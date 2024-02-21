Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) Trading Down 6.2%

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.43 and last traded at $15.54. 1,494 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 135,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.57.

Enliven Therapeutics Trading Down 4.9 %

The company has a market cap of $649.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder 5Am Partners Vi, Llc sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 771,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,579,745. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 5Am Partners Vi, Llc sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 771,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,579,745. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Anish Patel sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 590,574 shares of company stock valued at $8,849,248. Insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven Therapeutics Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELVN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 532.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

