Enovis (ENOV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) will be announcing its 12/31/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Enovis Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ENOV opened at $59.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.50 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Enovis has a 1 year low of $43.04 and a 1 year high of $66.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.87 and a 200 day moving average of $53.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Enovis from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Enovis in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Enovis in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Enovis in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Enovis from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enovis

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Enovis by 59,200.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Enovis in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Enovis in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Enovis by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Enovis in the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Enovis Company Profile

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufacture and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

