Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Shares Gap Down to $11.78

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.78, but opened at $10.71. Enovix shares last traded at $11.19, with a volume of 1,732,907 shares trading hands.

ENVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Enovix in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Enovix from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.78.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 8.52 and a quick ratio of 8.51.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Enovix by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 106,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 5,258 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enovix by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enovix by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,335 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enovix by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 11,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enovix by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,498,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,376,000 after acquiring an additional 18,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

