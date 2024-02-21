Enovix’s (ENVX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $17.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 60.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. William Blair assumed coverage on Enovix in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Enovix from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enovix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.78.

Get Enovix alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ENVX

Enovix Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enovix

NASDAQ:ENVX opened at $10.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.98. Enovix has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $23.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.70.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENVX. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Enovix in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Enovix by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Enovix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Enovix in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enovix during the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

About Enovix

(Get Free Report)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.