Enovix’s (ENVX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $17.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 60.23% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. William Blair assumed coverage on Enovix in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Enovix from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enovix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.78.
View Our Latest Stock Report on ENVX
Enovix Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enovix
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENVX. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Enovix in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Enovix by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Enovix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Enovix in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enovix during the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.
About Enovix
Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Enovix
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Boyd Gaming stock: All signs point to a significant break higher
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Range-bound Home Depot stock still is, lower prices ahead
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Spotify sounding better to analysts as company tunes into profits
Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.