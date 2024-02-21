Enpro (NYSE:NPO) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.000-7.800 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 7.650. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Enpro also updated its FY24 guidance to $7.00-7.80 EPS.
Enpro Stock Performance
NYSE NPO opened at $151.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $153.19 and its 200-day moving average is $135.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 1.55. Enpro has a 12-month low of $91.74 and a 12-month high of $167.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.28). Enpro had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $241.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Enpro’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Enpro will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.
Enpro Increases Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Enpro from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Enpro
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enpro
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Enpro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Enpro by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Enpro in the 1st quarter worth $182,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Enpro in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enpro during the third quarter valued at about $206,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Enpro Company Profile
Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic seals, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Enpro
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Applied Materials stock is Ray Dalio’s favorite in this new cycle
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Bears covered shorts on this ETF, 3 stocks to pop on the shift
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Twilio: 4 compelling reasons to buy the dip
Receive News & Ratings for Enpro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enpro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.