Entergy (ETR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Entergy to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Entergy Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $100.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.71. Entergy has a 1 year low of $87.10 and a 1 year high of $111.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.89.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 64.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Entergy from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Entergy from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Entergy from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Entergy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ETR

Insider Transactions at Entergy

In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total value of $3,900,478.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,351.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 90,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 30,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,285,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $231,278,000 after buying an additional 230,713 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Entergy

(Get Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.