Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:HPP)

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 20th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hudson Pacific Properties’ current full-year earnings is $1.01 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $7.10 to $10.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Down 7.4 %

Shares of HPP stock opened at $6.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.93. Hudson Pacific Properties has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $10.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $223.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Pacific Properties

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 103,925.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.