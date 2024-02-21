Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for SSR Mining Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SSRM)

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) – Stock analysts at Cormark reduced their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of SSR Mining in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 14th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the basic materials company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.10. The consensus estimate for SSR Mining’s current full-year earnings is $1.11 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for SSR Mining’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SSRM. Desjardins started coverage on SSR Mining in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank cut SSR Mining from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, TD Securities cut SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.85.

Shares of NASDAQ SSRM opened at $4.62 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.00. The company has a market cap of $937.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. SSR Mining has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $17.72.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SSR Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. 61.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina.

