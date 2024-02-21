Ethereum Name Service Achieves Market Cap of $681.11 Million (ENS)

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. In the last week, Ethereum Name Service has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. One Ethereum Name Service token can now be purchased for $22.12 or 0.00043125 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Name Service has a total market capitalization of $681.11 million and approximately $95.90 million worth of Ethereum Name Service was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Ethereum Name Service Profile

Ethereum Name Service (CRYPTO:ENS) is a Proof-of-Work token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2021. Ethereum Name Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,795,296 tokens. Ethereum Name Service’s official Twitter account is @ensdomains and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Name Service’s official website is ens.domains. The official message board for Ethereum Name Service is ens.mirror.xyz.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Name Service (ENS) is a distributed, open, and extensible naming system based on the Ethereum blockchain created by the Ethereum Foundation and developed with the help of a community of developers. It is used to create human-readable names for Ethereum addresses to identify counter-parties and transfer funds quickly, securely and without the need for long addresses.”

Buying and Selling Ethereum Name Service

