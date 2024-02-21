Etsy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 36,797 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 53% compared to the typical volume of 24,019 put options.

Institutional Trading of Etsy

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 34,322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 15,598 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 25,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth $756,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 92.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Etsy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETSY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Etsy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Etsy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.96.

Etsy Stock Performance

Shares of ETSY stock traded up $1.89 on Wednesday, hitting $77.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,761,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,967,792. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.28 and its 200-day moving average is $72.01. Etsy has a 52-week low of $58.20 and a 52-week high of $133.49.

Etsy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.