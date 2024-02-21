Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of SNMP stock opened at $1.33 on Friday. Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $297.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Gp Holdings Lp Stonepeak bought 1,536,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $2,135,345.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,536,220 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,345.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evolve Transition Infrastructure

Evolve Transition Infrastructure Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Evolve Transition Infrastructure stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP ( NYSE:SNMP Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 58,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.69% of Evolve Transition Infrastructure as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of infrastructure for the transition of energy supply to lower carbon sources in the United States. The company engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil.

