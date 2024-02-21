Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Evolve Transition Infrastructure Trading Down 2.9 %
Shares of SNMP stock opened at $1.33 on Friday. Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $297.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.88.
Insider Activity
In other news, major shareholder Gp Holdings Lp Stonepeak bought 1,536,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $2,135,345.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,536,220 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,345.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evolve Transition Infrastructure
Evolve Transition Infrastructure Company Profile
Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of infrastructure for the transition of energy supply to lower carbon sources in the United States. The company engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil.
