Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02, RTT News reports. Exelon had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Exelon updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.400-2.500 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.40-2.50 EPS.

Exelon Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $34.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Exelon has a 12-month low of $33.35 and a 12-month high of $43.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exelon

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Exelon by 263.8% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Exelon from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Guggenheim cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Mizuho raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.80.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Further Reading

