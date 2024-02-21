Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.400-2.500 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.410. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Exelon also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.40-2.50 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC traded up $1.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.12. 4,857,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,793,465. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.35 and its 200-day moving average is $38.11. Exelon has a one year low of $33.35 and a one year high of $43.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exelon will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXC shares. UBS Group cut shares of Exelon from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Guggenheim cut shares of Exelon from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Exelon from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.80.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Exelon by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 32,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Exelon by 4.6% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

