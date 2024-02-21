Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.64.

EXFY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Expensify from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Expensify from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Shares of EXFY opened at $1.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $113.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.32. Expensify has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $9.76.

In other news, major shareholder Steven J. Mclaughlin acquired 196,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.76 per share, for a total transaction of $345,093.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,305,298 shares in the company, valued at $14,617,324.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $255,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,203,800 shares in the company, valued at $5,112,816. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Steven J. Mclaughlin acquired 196,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.76 per share, for a total transaction of $345,093.76. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,305,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,617,324.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 414,294 shares of company stock worth $995,208 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXFY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Expensify during the second quarter worth $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expensify by 212.5% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Expensify by 117.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Expensify in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expensify in the second quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

