Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Shares Gap Up to $141.42

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $141.42, but opened at $145.85. Extra Space Storage shares last traded at $145.30, with a volume of 132,792 shares changing hands.

EXR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.75.

Extra Space Storage Trading Up 0.9 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.75.

In other news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.10, for a total transaction of $3,852,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,525,210.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1,272.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 241.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 162.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

