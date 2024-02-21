Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Shares Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 113,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $18,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 652.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 39.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FN. Northland Securities lowered Fabrinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fabrinet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Fabrinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fabrinet news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.52, for a total transaction of $2,055,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,339,615.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fabrinet Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:FN traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $184.83. 136,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,431. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.36. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $90.19 and a 52 week high of $229.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 1.06.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

