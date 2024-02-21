FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Receives $434.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $434.25.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FDS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 target price (up from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $456.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. FactSet Research Systems has a 12 month low of $377.89 and a 12 month high of $487.79. The company has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $466.75 and its 200-day moving average is $449.17.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.02. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The business had revenue of $542.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 15.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.72%.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total value of $1,428,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,147,798.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total transaction of $1,428,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,147,798.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 9,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.76, for a total transaction of $4,188,011.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,562,659.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,805 shares of company stock valued at $8,164,021. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.7% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 45.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 185,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,723,000 after buying an additional 57,502 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.6% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 441,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,852,000 after buying an additional 6,960 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 820.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

