Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Shares Bought by Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 0.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 456,813 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Federal Signal accounts for approximately 2.7% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $27,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Federal Signal by 155.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 583 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Stock Performance

NYSE FSS traded up $1.69 on Wednesday, hitting $80.63. 254,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,897. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.21. Federal Signal Co. has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $81.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

