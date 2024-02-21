Fei USD (FEI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $13.33 Million

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 21st. In the last week, Fei USD has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. One Fei USD token can currently be purchased for about $0.97 or 0.00001896 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fei USD has a total market cap of $13.33 million and approximately $76,531.78 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004193 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00014872 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00014209 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,024.73 or 1.00046039 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000990 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00009287 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $83.66 or 0.00164043 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000055 BTC.

About Fei USD

FEI is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 14,036,772 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,778,105 tokens. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 14,036,772.14536487 with 13,778,104.76260259 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.96085728 USD and is down -0.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $73,489.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

