Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Shares Bought by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FERG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $610,247,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ferguson by 57.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,690,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,618,603 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson during the second quarter valued at approximately $365,342,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ferguson by 92.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,753,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799,483 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson during the second quarter valued at approximately $155,767,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FERG opened at $202.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $190.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.26. Ferguson plc has a 12-month low of $123.17 and a 12-month high of $202.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.04. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 39.53%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. Ferguson’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James lowered shares of Ferguson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ferguson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.50.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

