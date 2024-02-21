Fetch.ai Market Cap Hits $830.38 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded up 49% against the US dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001944 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $830.38 million and $358.69 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.80 or 0.00071693 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00025219 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00019321 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000202 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00006205 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007334 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001482 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000829 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 832,080,998 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

