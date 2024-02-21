FFT Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

FFT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up about 1.3% of FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $9,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 151.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

DGRO stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,190,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,112. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.93. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $55.78. The stock has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.