FFT Wealth Management LLC Invests $259,000 in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.1% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 377,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $110,302,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 21.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 739,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $216,140,000 after purchasing an additional 129,194 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 637.3% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 127,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,303,000 after purchasing an additional 110,314 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,851,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth $412,000. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.60.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of ISRG traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $376.54. 724,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,765,742. The company has a 50 day moving average of $358.21 and a 200-day moving average of $316.79. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $222.65 and a 1-year high of $392.00. The stock has a market cap of $132.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.37.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President David J. Rosa sold 80,710 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.28, for a total transaction of $31,418,788.80. Following the sale, the president now owns 163,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,607,962.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President David J. Rosa sold 80,710 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.28, for a total transaction of $31,418,788.80. Following the sale, the president now owns 163,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,607,962.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,318 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.15, for a total transaction of $1,598,307.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,958.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,965 shares of company stock valued at $43,140,714 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.