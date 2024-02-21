FFT Wealth Management LLC Sells 99 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

FFT Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 439.3% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total value of $176,689.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,569 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,233.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 3,786 shares of company stock worth $748,470 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZTS. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Zoetis

Zoetis Stock Up 0.7 %

Zoetis stock traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $187.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,282,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,036,188. The company has a market cap of $86.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $193.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.17. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.03 and a 52 week high of $201.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 27.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.12%.

About Zoetis

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.