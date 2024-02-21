Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF (BATS:FPFD) Trading Down 0%

Shares of Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF (BATS:FPFD – Get Free Report) dropped 0% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.17 and last traded at $21.21. Approximately 5,022 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.22.

Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.32.

Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF

Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FPFD. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF by 32.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000.

The Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF (FPFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in preferred and other income producing securities rated at least BB, issued by domestic and foreign issuers, with no specific target maturity. FPFD was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

