Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF (BATS:FPFD) Trading Down 0%

Shares of Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF (BATS:FPFD – Get Free Report) dropped 0% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.17 and last traded at $21.21. Approximately 5,022 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.22.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.32.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th.
The Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF (FPFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in preferred and other income producing securities rated at least BB, issued by domestic and foreign issuers, with no specific target maturity. FPFD was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.
