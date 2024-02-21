First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

First Capital Stock Performance

Shares of FCAP stock opened at $28.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.83 million, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.65. First Capital has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $37.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Capital

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCAP. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Capital by 375.9% during the 2nd quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 54,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 42,676 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of First Capital during the second quarter valued at about $304,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Capital by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 26,620 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of First Capital by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,660 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Capital by 11.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,124 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 10,758 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

First Capital Company Profile

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

