First Majestic Silver (AG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect First Majestic Silver to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter.

First Majestic Silver Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AG opened at $4.53 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.97. First Majestic Silver has a one year low of $4.17 and a one year high of $8.07.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AG shares. StockNews.com upgraded First Majestic Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on First Majestic Silver from $12.00 to $6.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Majestic Silver

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AG. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 19,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 168.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,968 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

About First Majestic Silver

(Get Free Report)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine that consists of 119 individual concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa States, México; the Santa Elena comprising 32 individual concessions that covers an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada consists of 22 exploitation concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.