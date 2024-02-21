First Majestic Silver (AG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect First Majestic Silver to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter.

First Majestic Silver Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of First Majestic Silver stock opened at $4.53 on Wednesday. First Majestic Silver has a 12-month low of $4.17 and a 12-month high of $8.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of First Majestic Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from $12.00 to $6.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

Institutional Trading of First Majestic Silver

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in First Majestic Silver by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,763 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Majestic Silver by 16.0% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,512 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 68,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,117 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,055 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine that consists of 119 individual concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa States, México; the Santa Elena comprising 32 individual concessions that covers an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada consists of 22 exploitation concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

