First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Gap Down to $57.19

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $57.19, but opened at $54.03. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF shares last traded at $54.12, with a volume of 373,273 shares.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.1658 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIBR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

