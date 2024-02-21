First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Gap Down to $57.19

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $57.19, but opened at $54.03. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF shares last traded at $54.12, with a volume of 373,273 shares.
First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00.
First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.1658 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%.
First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile
The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.
