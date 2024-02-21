FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) Senior Officer Sells C$1,127,500.00 in Stock

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV) Senior Officer Douglas G. Cooke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$225.50, for a total transaction of C$1,127,500.00.

Douglas G. Cooke also recently made the following trade(s):

Get FirstService alerts:

On Friday, February 9th, Douglas G. Cooke sold 5,000 shares of FirstService stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$223.00, for a total transaction of C$1,115,000.00.

FirstService Stock Performance

TSE:FSV opened at C$222.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$219.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$209.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.25. FirstService Co. has a 1-year low of C$181.42 and a 1-year high of C$230.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.64, a PEG ratio of 107.75 and a beta of 0.90.

FirstService Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.336 dividend. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.70%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FSV shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of FirstService from C$175.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of FirstService from C$180.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of FirstService from C$178.00 to C$187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FirstService

About FirstService

(Get Free Report)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.